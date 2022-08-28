Hostels for marginalised students in 10 colleges under PM-YASASVI in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Colleges struggling to accommodate residential students, particularly from marginalised communities in rural areas, will soon get new hostels under PM-Young Achievers Scholarship Award Scheme for Vibrant India (PM-YASASVI). The Centrally-sponsored scheme is particularly targeted at bringing students - from socially and educationally backward classes - to study in better colleges, both technical and general, in urban areas. The Higher Education department on Wednesday sent a list of 10 colleges in urgent need of additional hostels to accommodate marginalised students, to the ST & SC Development department. As per the government order, the hostels will primarily focus on providing accommodation to OBC students. The colleges are Rajdhani College in Bhubaneswar, SCS (Puri), Vikram Dev(Jeypore), Government College(Rourkela), Dharani Dhar(Keonjhar), Niranjan Women's College (Aska), Govt Women's College (Dhenkanal), Panchayat Degree College (Bargarh), Netaji Subash Bose College (Sambalpur) and Kuntala Kumari Sabat Women's College (Balasore). Three among these need boys hostels. With an increasing number of students taking admissions to the colleges, the institutions need hostels of 100 to 300 seats capacity. As per the scheme, the government will spend Rs 3 lakh per hostel seat. While the cost of construction of boys hostels will be shared between the Centre and the State in a 60:40 ratio, the Centre will provide 90 per cent financial assistance to the State government in case of girls hostels. The college concerned will have to provide land free of cost within the campus for that. As per the scheme, the college has to provide as many hostel seats to new OBC students as per sanction order of the hostel. "However, this additional accommodation shall be regulated in other hostels as well to avoid the hostel to be designated as 'OBC hostel' exclusively. This implies if a hostel with 100 seats has been sanctioned under the scheme, the college shall provide 100 additional seats to OBC students, but it can be spread over all other hostels of the institute," the scheme document added.