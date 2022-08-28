Home States Odisha

Lady sarpanch’s anti-liquor crusade in Gajapati district

Rejina said her priority is to ensure the development of her panchayat and as liquor is the primary bottleneck, she is committed to fighting the evil.

Published: 28th August 2022 04:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2022 04:55 AM   |  A+A-

alcohol, prohibition, liquor

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Sarpanch of tribal-dominated Guluba under Mohana block of Gajapati district Rejina Pradhan has launched a drive to free her panchayat of the illegal liquor trade. She has roped in local women in her fight. Rejina said her priority is to ensure the development of her panchayat and as liquor is the primary bottleneck, she is committed to fighting the evil.

Women take out an anti-liquor rally

Since many people from the panchayat are addicted to alcohol, this has emboldened the liquor mafia which is flourishing in the villages. The local women led by Rejina took out a rally a couple of days back to inspire more people to join the struggle.

“During my visit to villages in the panchayat, I came across several women who complained that their husbands wasted their earnings on liquor. Such men also beat their wives or meet with accidents while they are drunk and it’s their families that suffer,” said the Sarpanch.

She said alcohol has ruined many families in the villages and it’s high time to address the issue. After the rally, several women from the villages joined Rejina who plans to destroy liquor outlets in the area.
She said people who continue to sell liquor in the area will have their ration cards forfeited.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
illegal liquor trade Gajapati anti-liquor rally Rejina Pradhan
India Matters
'A university is a theatre for ideas, a domain of play and a commons for dissenting academics. '
The sadness of the university today
The spectre of global slowdown and India Story
For representational purposes (File Photo| AP)
Racial abuse of 4 Indian-American women in Texas sends shock waves among South Asian community 
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)
Sisodia alleges BJP wants all Delhi govt schools to be shut down for private players

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp