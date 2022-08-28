Lady sarpanch’s anti-liquor crusade in Gajapati district

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Sarpanch of tribal-dominated Guluba under Mohana block of Gajapati district Rejina Pradhan has launched a drive to free her panchayat of the illegal liquor trade. She has roped in local women in her fight. Rejina said her priority is to ensure the development of her panchayat and as liquor is the primary bottleneck, she is committed to fighting the evil.

Women take out an anti-liquor rally

Since many people from the panchayat are addicted to alcohol, this has emboldened the liquor mafia which is flourishing in the villages. The local women led by Rejina took out a rally a couple of days back to inspire more people to join the struggle.

“During my visit to villages in the panchayat, I came across several women who complained that their husbands wasted their earnings on liquor. Such men also beat their wives or meet with accidents while they are drunk and it’s their families that suffer,” said the Sarpanch.

She said alcohol has ruined many families in the villages and it’s high time to address the issue. After the rally, several women from the villages joined Rejina who plans to destroy liquor outlets in the area.

She said people who continue to sell liquor in the area will have their ration cards forfeited.

