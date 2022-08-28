Lady SI found hanging in Odisha

By Express News Service

PHULBANI/BERHAMPUR: A lady SI was found hanging in her official quarters at G Udayagiri of Kandhamal district on Saturday. Sources said the deceased, Swagatika Behera, a resident of Nirakarpur in Khurda district, was posted at G Udayagiri police station around a one-and-a-half years back. She was staying alone in her quarters which were near the residences of the SDPO and IIC. Her neighbours found her hanging from the ceiling with a scarf around her neck in the morning. SDPO D Tirupati Rai and G Udayagiri IIC Rebati Sabar rushed to the spot and sent the body for post-mortem. A case of unnatural death was registered in this connection. The actual reason for the SI’s death will be ascertained after investigation, said Sabar. She said the SI appeared depressed for the last few days.