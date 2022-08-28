Odisha CM to address ambassadors at Delhi investors’ meet

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In the run-up to the Make-in-Odisha Conclave 2022, the State government is organising an investors’ meeting in New Delhi on August 31. This is the third investment roadshow after Dubai and Ahmedabad ahead of the mega-industry carnival from November 30 to December 4.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is slated to address the Odisha investors’ meeting and interact with the investors. As part of the curtain-raiser of the third edition of the Make-in-Odisha Conclave, the CM is also scheduled to meet ambassadors of several countries on this occasion.

The investors’ meet is being jointly organised by the State government and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI). A high-level official delegation comprising Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra, Principal Secretary of Industries department Hemant Sharma and Managing Director of IPICOL Bhupendra Singh Poonia will attend.

Naveen will be meeting representatives of leading companies and industry associations at the national capital. He will be accompanied by Minister for Industries, MSME and Energy Pratap Keshari Deb.

As per the schedule, the ambassadors’ meet will be held for around one hour in the evening before the three-hour-long investors’ meeting. The State is mainly looking for investment in petrochemicals, chemicals and plastics, metals, food processing, textiles, renewable energy, IT/ITeS, metal downstream and advanced electronic manufacturing sectors.

The State government has invited ambassadors of Japan, South Korea, Australia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, Singapore, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Luxembourg, Belgium, USA and some other countries for the investment meeting.

The Odisha Investors’ Meet at Dubai, the first-ever investment event attended by Naveen outside Indian soil, has drawn investment intents of more than Rs 21,000 crore.

Earlier this week, a team of State government officials led by Sharma met Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA) officials at their South Asia head office, New Delhi to extend the invitation for the Make-in-Odisha Conclave.

