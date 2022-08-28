Home States Odisha

Odisha Cricket Association plans franchise in WIPL

The step comes after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced hosting the Women’s Indian Premier League (WIPL) in the coming year.

Published: 28th August 2022 04:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2022 04:55 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha Cricket Association

Odisha Cricket Association. ( Photo | Twitter )

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Cricket Association has started discussions with the Sports and Youth Services department and different corporate houses to have a franchise team for the Women’s Indian Premier League (WIPL).The step comes after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced hosting the Women’s Indian Premier League (WIPL) in the coming year.

“In the past, our State had Kalinga Lancers, a team for Hockey India League and at present, the State owns Odisha Juggernauts kho kho team. The State also supported Odisha FC, a team in ISL League. I am very much positive that we will also have our own cricket team in WIPL,” said Odisha Cricket Association secretary Sanjay Behera.

He informed us that WIPL will be a big turning point for the players of Odisha as five or six teams will be in the WIPL.“We had a discussion in this context with a multinational company Capri Global and its managing director had visited Barabati stadium. He expressed satisfaction over the infrastructure facilities,” added Sanjay.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Cricket Association WIPL BCCI Cricket
India Matters
'A university is a theatre for ideas, a domain of play and a commons for dissenting academics. '
The sadness of the university today
The spectre of global slowdown and India Story
For representational purposes (File Photo| AP)
Racial abuse of 4 Indian-American women in Texas sends shock waves among South Asian community 
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)
Sisodia alleges BJP wants all Delhi govt schools to be shut down for private players

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp