Odisha Cricket Association plans franchise in WIPL

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Cricket Association has started discussions with the Sports and Youth Services department and different corporate houses to have a franchise team for the Women’s Indian Premier League (WIPL).The step comes after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced hosting the Women’s Indian Premier League (WIPL) in the coming year.

“In the past, our State had Kalinga Lancers, a team for Hockey India League and at present, the State owns Odisha Juggernauts kho kho team. The State also supported Odisha FC, a team in ISL League. I am very much positive that we will also have our own cricket team in WIPL,” said Odisha Cricket Association secretary Sanjay Behera.

He informed us that WIPL will be a big turning point for the players of Odisha as five or six teams will be in the WIPL.“We had a discussion in this context with a multinational company Capri Global and its managing director had visited Barabati stadium. He expressed satisfaction over the infrastructure facilities,” added Sanjay.

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Cricket Association has started discussions with the Sports and Youth Services department and different corporate houses to have a franchise team for the Women’s Indian Premier League (WIPL).The step comes after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced hosting the Women’s Indian Premier League (WIPL) in the coming year. “In the past, our State had Kalinga Lancers, a team for Hockey India League and at present, the State owns Odisha Juggernauts kho kho team. The State also supported Odisha FC, a team in ISL League. I am very much positive that we will also have our own cricket team in WIPL,” said Odisha Cricket Association secretary Sanjay Behera. He informed us that WIPL will be a big turning point for the players of Odisha as five or six teams will be in the WIPL.“We had a discussion in this context with a multinational company Capri Global and its managing director had visited Barabati stadium. He expressed satisfaction over the infrastructure facilities,” added Sanjay.