Odisha: Three new courses for Kalahandi University

Sources said the department has allowed the university to continue the courses like BBA, BCA and MFA in the public-private partnership (PPP) mode in the new academic session of 2022-23.

Published: 28th August 2022 04:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2022 04:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Higher Education department has approved the continuance of business administration and computer application courses at Kalahandi University (KU) in the self-financing mode. The decision comes months after the Chancellor of Universities and Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal had called for regulating the number of self-financing courses provided by public universities in the State.

Sources said the department has allowed the university to continue the courses like BBA, BCA and MFA in the public-private partnership (PPP) mode in the new academic session of 2022-23. However, the course fees have been hiked for all the courses to Rs 25,000 from Rs 15,000 and seat strength increased from 60 to 90 in the case of BCA.

Sources said the step was taken to help the university generate revenue. The courses were being offered prior to 2019 when the State government had upgraded Bhawanipatna Government Autonomous College to Kalahandi University.

TAGS
Kalahandi University Odisha self-financing courses
