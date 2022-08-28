Home States Odisha

PET-CT scan service at AHPGIC from Monday

The High Court then directed the State government to immediately bear all the expenses towards installation of PET-CT scan facility and extend its services to the patients free of cost.

Published: 28th August 2022 04:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2022 04:07 AM   |  A+A-

AHPGIC.(Photo | ahrcc.in)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: After much hue and cry and also with the interference of the Orissa High Court, the Acharya Harihar Post Graduate Institute of Cancer(AHPGIC) is all set to provide Positron Emission Tomography (PET) and X-ray Computed Tomography (CT) scan facility to patients from Monday.

Acting under the direction of the High Court, the PET-CT scan facility was installed at AHPGIC on July 5, but could not be made operational due to a delay in the National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA) test report required for seeking Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB) approval for operation.

“All the required approvals to operate PET-CT scan have been received and we will start a trial scan from Monday,” AHPGIC Director Prof. Lalatendu Sarangi said. There will be no online booking for undergoing the test. The advice for PET-CT scan has to be done by the clinicians of AHPGIC based upon the clinical need like CT/MRI or any other test, he added.

“The machine has been installed under PPP mode. We have provided the core space and specs of the machine to the PPP vendor through an open tender by OSMCL. The vendor will operate the machine and we shall pay per case as decided in the tender,” said Sarangi.

While the AERB approval is for 120 cases per week, the vendor may conduct 15 to 20 cases on a day, he informed. A PET-CT scan is a vital test required for detecting if a cancer cell has spread to other body parts of a patient other than the initial organ. However, due to the unavailability of this facility at the State’s premier cancer-care facility, the patients were facing a lot of financial hardships either at the private hospitals or labs.

A PIL was filed in Orissa High Court by a cancer patient, Anita Buddhia, who was bound to have her tests done at private institutes and had to spend over a lakh for four tests questioning why the PET-CT scan facilities were unavailable at AHPGIC. The High Court then directed the State government to immediately bear all the expenses towards the installation of the PET-CT scan facility and extend its services to the patients free of cost.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AHPGIC Orissa High Court PET-CT scan
India Matters
'A university is a theatre for ideas, a domain of play and a commons for dissenting academics. '
The sadness of the university today
The spectre of global slowdown and India Story
For representational purposes (File Photo| AP)
Racial abuse of 4 Indian-American women in Texas sends shock waves among South Asian community 
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)
Sisodia alleges BJP wants all Delhi govt schools to be shut down for private players

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp