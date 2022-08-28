Home States Odisha

Rs 9.58 crore to infuse life into Nilakanth Sagar pond in Odisha 

Published: 28th August 2022 04:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2022 04:18 AM   |  A+A-

Century-old Nilakanth Sagar pond

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: The Jeypore municipality is all set to spend Rs 9.58 crore on renovating and reviving the century-old Nilakanth Sagar pond in the town. According to sources, the pond, originally spread over 21 acres of land, was constructed by the erstwhile rulers of the Jeypore kingdom about hundred years back to cater to the water requirement of the southern parts of the town.

However, most portions of the pond are now covered with sewage rendering it polluted and useless. Around 15 years ago, the district administration had erected boundary walls around three sides of the pond but eventually, they got damaged too. Since then nothing was done to retrieve the pond.

Meanwhile, Koraput Collector Md Abdaal Akhtar and Jeypore MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati had proposed to renovate the pond for which Rs 9.58 crore has been approved and funds allotted under special grants to the administration.

Accordingly, the entire water body along with the parks around, plantations and boundary walls will be refurbished.“The funds meant for restoration of Nilakanth Sagar have been granted and development works will be taken up soon,” said the executive officer of Jeypore Municipality, Sidharth Patnaik.

