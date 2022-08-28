Students fall sick after de-worming medication in Odisha 

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: As many as 15 students of Upper Primary School in Juria village under Sanakhemundi block of Ganjam district fell sick allegedly after consuming deworming medicine on Friday. Sources said the students of Class I to VIII were administered Albendazole, at various places in the district as part of a State government initiative on Friday.

At Juira school, ASHA workers distributed the medicines to students. The students complained of abdominal pain, vomiting and diarrhoea on Saturday morning following which they were admitted to Adapada community health centre.

The parents of the ailing students reported the matter to Patapur police and sought an investigation into matter. A team of Adapada CHC is examining the other students, sources said, adding, that the students reportedly consumed the medicine empty stomach instead of having it after food.

CDMO Dr Uma Mishra said similar complaints were received from other parts of the district as well but none of the students was hospitalised. He said nausea, diarrhoea, abdominal pain and fever are some of the common yet temporary side effects of Albendazole. The State government launched the de-worming drive for children on August 12.

