40-year-old woman, lover arrested for killing husband in Kendrapara

The accused were identified as Ratnamani Dash and Asit Satapathy of Bhamanda village within Rajkanika police limits.

Published: 29th August 2022 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2022 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File | AP)

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: A 40-year-old woman was arrested along with her paramour on Saturday for allegedly killing her husband after the latter discovered their illicit relationship. The accused were identified as Ratnamani Dash and Asit Satapathy of Bhamanda village within Rajkanika police limits. The duo was allegedly in an extra-marital relationship for over a year now.

On August 16, when Ratnamani’s husband Rangadhar Dash caught them in a compromising position, a heated argument followed after which they killed and dumped his body in a creek in Similia. When there was no trace of Rangadhar for several days, his family got suspicious and a missing report was filed with Rajkanika police. Police later found Rangadhar’s body in a creek. The accused fled after the body was found. After raiding several hideouts, police arrested the duo on Saturday from a rented accommodation in Cuttack.

