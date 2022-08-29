Dialysis to be sought at Bonai in Sundargarh 

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Amid an increase in the number of chronic kidney disease (CKD) patients in Sundargarh, the district administration is planning to approach the State government for a dialysis facility in Bonai sub-division.

Currently, free dialysis facility is available in Sundargarh district headquarters hospital (DHH) and Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH). The dialysis facility at the DHH in Sundargarh town caters to patients from across the district. Similarly, the facility at RGH caters to kidney patients, mostly poor, from Panposh and Bonai sub-divisions.

Sundargarh CDMO Dr SK Mishra said at least 525 dialysis sessions are held for around 200 patients suffering from CKD at the DHH every month. The facility is overburdened. Besides, it is being run for six days a week due to manpower constraint. “We would approach the Health department to set up another facility at Bonai sub-divisional Hospital,” he said. On average, around 260 patients avail dialysis at the DHH and RGH daily. This apart, JP Hospital near Rourkela provides dialysis sessions to Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana beneficiaries.

Sources at RGH said with 11 machines, the dialysis facility holds two sessions on all days in a week. Every month, 520-530 dialysis sessions are held for around 60 patients including at least 10 patients from Bonai. Around 20 patients availing dialysis at Rourkela have died in the last one year and as many new cases were added during the same period.

Deputy chief medical officer of RGH Dr Pandit Sahu said poor patients were forced to go to private hospitals or VIMSAR at Burla for dialysis. However, dialysis facilities at Rourkela are proving beneficial for such patients.

ROURKELA: Amid an increase in the number of chronic kidney disease (CKD) patients in Sundargarh, the district administration is planning to approach the State government for a dialysis facility in Bonai sub-division. Currently, free dialysis facility is available in Sundargarh district headquarters hospital (DHH) and Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH). The dialysis facility at the DHH in Sundargarh town caters to patients from across the district. Similarly, the facility at RGH caters to kidney patients, mostly poor, from Panposh and Bonai sub-divisions. Sundargarh CDMO Dr SK Mishra said at least 525 dialysis sessions are held for around 200 patients suffering from CKD at the DHH every month. The facility is overburdened. Besides, it is being run for six days a week due to manpower constraint. “We would approach the Health department to set up another facility at Bonai sub-divisional Hospital,” he said. On average, around 260 patients avail dialysis at the DHH and RGH daily. This apart, JP Hospital near Rourkela provides dialysis sessions to Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana beneficiaries. Sources at RGH said with 11 machines, the dialysis facility holds two sessions on all days in a week. Every month, 520-530 dialysis sessions are held for around 60 patients including at least 10 patients from Bonai. Around 20 patients availing dialysis at Rourkela have died in the last one year and as many new cases were added during the same period. Deputy chief medical officer of RGH Dr Pandit Sahu said poor patients were forced to go to private hospitals or VIMSAR at Burla for dialysis. However, dialysis facilities at Rourkela are proving beneficial for such patients.