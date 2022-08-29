East Coast Railway relieved as Orissa HC disposes petitions on compensation

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: In a relief to East Coast Railway (ECoR), the Orissa High Court, has disposed of six writ petitions that sought additional compensation for land losers of Nuthuruposi village in Angul district for the Bimlagarh-Talcher new rail line project.

The project has been facing inordinate delay due to various hurdles. While 11 writ petitions seeking more compensation than granted by the railway for acquiring land for the project were filed in 2013, two others were filed between 2015 and 2020 and six a few months back.

ECoR sources said the High Court clubbed the six new petitions before disposing them off. It asked RDC (Northern Division), who is also the land acquisition, rehabilitation and resettlement (LARR) authority to finalise the additional compensation to be given to the petitioners.

The land losers now have to file compensation claims with the LARR authority within 10 days and the latter is supposed to dispose of the claims within 15 days. ECoR sources said the significant development would set precedence for cases of similar nature pending in court.

