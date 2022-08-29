Home States Odisha

East Coast Railway relieved as Orissa HC disposes petitions on compensation

The land losers now have to file compensation claims with the LARR authority within 10 days and the the latter is supposed to dispose of the claims within 15 days.

Published: 29th August 2022 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2022 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court

Orissa High Court

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: In a relief to East Coast Railway (ECoR), the Orissa High Court, has disposed of six writ petitions that sought additional compensation for land losers of Nuthuruposi village in Angul district for the Bimlagarh-Talcher new rail line project.

The project has been facing inordinate delay due to various hurdles. While 11 writ petitions seeking more compensation than granted by the railway for acquiring land for the project were filed in 2013, two others were filed between 2015 and 2020 and six a few months back.

ECoR sources said the High Court clubbed the six new petitions before disposing them off. It asked RDC (Northern Division), who is also the land acquisition, rehabilitation and resettlement (LARR) authority to finalise the additional compensation to be given to the petitioners.  

The land losers now have to file compensation claims with the LARR authority within 10 days and the latter is supposed to dispose of the claims within 15 days. ECoR sources said the significant development would set precedence for cases of similar nature pending in court.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
East Coast Railway ECoR Orissa HC Orissa High Court
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
‘temperature likely to turn into extreme heat, reaching a threshold of tolerance': Report
Banna Gupta. (Photo | Twitter/@BannaGupta76)
UPA dares BJP to impose president rule in Jharkhand: Banna Gupta
Former Tripura Congress chief Pradyot Debbarma-headed TIPRA Motha. (Photo | Twitter, @PradyotManikya)
BJP faces tribal party challenge in Tripura
The makeshift hospital at the hotel was being run by the family which operates the adjacent Central India Kidney Hospital. (Photo | EPS)
MP shocker: Ayushman Bharat scheme beneficiaries found being treated by in closed hotel in Jabalpur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp