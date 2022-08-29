Home States Odisha

Mahanadi river tribunal hearing scheduled for September 24

Hearing could not be held because common information format is yet to be finalised

Published: 29th August 2022 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2022 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

Mahanadi River (Photo | EPS)

Mahanadi River (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as four years have passed, the hearing of the Mahanadi river water disputes tribunal could not be held on Saturday as a common information format is yet to be finalised between Odisha and Chhattisgarh. The next date of hearing has been deferred to September 24.

Official sources said unless the common information format is finalised, data and information cannot be collected from the Centre, Chhattisgarh and Odisha and dates will have to be deferred. Collection of data and information takes time and by the time it is finalised, the tenure of the tribunal would have expired.

The term of the tribunal which was formed on March 12, 2018, expired on March 12, 2021, following which it was given two years extension up to March 11, 2023. However, though more than one year of the extension time has passed, a hearing of the dispute is yet to be started. Sources said it would take more than one-year for finalising the common information format, which is the first step in the functioning of the tribunal.

Targeting the State government for not showing any interest in the resolution of the dispute with Chhattisgarh over sharing of Mahanadi river water, BJP leader Pradip Purohit criticised the government for not providing data for which the hearing is being deferred. Congress leader Sudarsan Das also criticised both governments for not sharing information as a result of which the hearing is being deferred.

He said if the common information format is not finalised with the consent of both the states and the Centre, resolution of the dispute may take more than 25 to 30 years. He urged both Odisha and Chhattisgarh to settle the dispute through negotiation as the tribunal will take a lot of time.
Odisha is facing an acute shortage of water in the non-monsoon period as the inflow of water to Mahanadi has drastically decreased due to barrages constructed by Chhattisgarh in the upper catchment area of the river.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mahanadi river Pradip Purohit
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
‘temperature likely to turn into extreme heat, reaching a threshold of tolerance': Report
Banna Gupta. (Photo | Twitter/@BannaGupta76)
UPA dares BJP to impose president rule in Jharkhand: Banna Gupta
Former Tripura Congress chief Pradyot Debbarma-headed TIPRA Motha. (Photo | Twitter, @PradyotManikya)
BJP faces tribal party challenge in Tripura
The makeshift hospital at the hotel was being run by the family which operates the adjacent Central India Kidney Hospital. (Photo | EPS)
MP shocker: Ayushman Bharat scheme beneficiaries found being treated by in closed hotel in Jabalpur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp