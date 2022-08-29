Home States Odisha

More rains worsen flood situation in Kendrapara

Narahari Behera of Balarampur said villagers are also reeling under acute water shortage since the last one week.

Published: 29th August 2022 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2022 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

People cross a submerged road in a flood-hit village of Kendrapara district | Express

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: The flood situation in Pattamundai, Aul and Rajnagar blocks worsened on Sunday with fresh rains inundating more areas and leaving hundreds of families stranded. Floodwater from Brahmani river entered several villages including Bandhapada, Chakibanka and Firikidandi affecting around 40,000 people. Hundreds of houses in the villages were partially submerged.

A breach in the river at Petapada cut-off several villages from the outside world. Villages including Parinuapada, Baruna, Barunadiha, Bharigada, Siko and Katarabania on the banks of the river are now facing flood for the second time in 12 days.

“Most of the flood-hit villagers are living in misery without power supply. The devastating flood has swept away electricity poles, wires and other infrastructure, plunging the areas into darkness,” said Narmada Das of Sansida village.

Narahari Behera of Balarampur said villagers are also reeling under acute water shortage for the last week. “As tubewells remain submerged, we have been using contaminated water. Around ten people including five children of our village are now suffering from fever,” he added.

Rajnagar tehsildar Bholanath Sethi said, “Officials have been deputed in the affected areas to provide relief to villagers. Our priority is to prevent injury and loss of human life, save livestock and evacuate people if required.”

Additional district medical officer Dr Babar Beg said several health centres have been set up in the flood-hit areas. Doctors and para-medical staff visited the affected areas and distributed ORS and anti-diarrhoea medicines among the people, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha floods Rain Flood
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
‘temperature likely to turn into extreme heat, reaching a threshold of tolerance': Report
Banna Gupta. (Photo | Twitter/@BannaGupta76)
UPA dares BJP to impose president rule in Jharkhand: Banna Gupta
Former Tripura Congress chief Pradyot Debbarma-headed TIPRA Motha. (Photo | Twitter, @PradyotManikya)
BJP faces tribal party challenge in Tripura
The makeshift hospital at the hotel was being run by the family which operates the adjacent Central India Kidney Hospital. (Photo | EPS)
MP shocker: Ayushman Bharat scheme beneficiaries found being treated by in closed hotel in Jabalpur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp