More rains worsen flood situation in Kendrapara

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: The flood situation in Pattamundai, Aul and Rajnagar blocks worsened on Sunday with fresh rains inundating more areas and leaving hundreds of families stranded. Floodwater from Brahmani river entered several villages including Bandhapada, Chakibanka and Firikidandi affecting around 40,000 people. Hundreds of houses in the villages were partially submerged.

A breach in the river at Petapada cut-off several villages from the outside world. Villages including Parinuapada, Baruna, Barunadiha, Bharigada, Siko and Katarabania on the banks of the river are now facing flood for the second time in 12 days.

“Most of the flood-hit villagers are living in misery without power supply. The devastating flood has swept away electricity poles, wires and other infrastructure, plunging the areas into darkness,” said Narmada Das of Sansida village.

Narahari Behera of Balarampur said villagers are also reeling under acute water shortage for the last week. “As tubewells remain submerged, we have been using contaminated water. Around ten people including five children of our village are now suffering from fever,” he added.

Rajnagar tehsildar Bholanath Sethi said, “Officials have been deputed in the affected areas to provide relief to villagers. Our priority is to prevent injury and loss of human life, save livestock and evacuate people if required.”

Additional district medical officer Dr Babar Beg said several health centres have been set up in the flood-hit areas. Doctors and para-medical staff visited the affected areas and distributed ORS and anti-diarrhoea medicines among the people, he added.

