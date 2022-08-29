Odisha: 16 new cases of diarrhoea in Jeypore

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: At least 16 new cases of diarrhoea have been detected in Dangarchinchi village under Jeypore block in the last 24 hours. Sources said the affected people from Dangarchinchi complained of loose motion and other symptoms on Saturday. Soon, a team from the Ravanaguda community health centre (CHC) rushed to the village and started examining the patients. On Sunday, six new cases were detected in the village. Three of the patients have been admitted to Jeypore district headquarters hospital and Saheed Laxman Naik Medical College and Hospital.

The health team from Ravanaguda CHC is camping in the village and a door-to-door health survey is being carried out. Medical officer of the CHC A Chaitanya said the condition of the patients is stable. “The villagers fell ill after consuming water from an irrigation canal. Water samples from the canal have been sent to a laboratory in Koraput for test,” Chaitanya added. The waterborne disease has been reported from seven of the 14 blocks in Koraput district.

JEYPORE: At least 16 new cases of diarrhoea have been detected in Dangarchinchi village under Jeypore block in the last 24 hours. Sources said the affected people from Dangarchinchi complained of loose motion and other symptoms on Saturday. Soon, a team from the Ravanaguda community health centre (CHC) rushed to the village and started examining the patients. On Sunday, six new cases were detected in the village. Three of the patients have been admitted to Jeypore district headquarters hospital and Saheed Laxman Naik Medical College and Hospital. The health team from Ravanaguda CHC is camping in the village and a door-to-door health survey is being carried out. Medical officer of the CHC A Chaitanya said the condition of the patients is stable. “The villagers fell ill after consuming water from an irrigation canal. Water samples from the canal have been sent to a laboratory in Koraput for test,” Chaitanya added. The waterborne disease has been reported from seven of the 14 blocks in Koraput district.