Odisha: Class X student of ashram school missing since 10 days

BERHAMPUR: A Class X student of an ashram school run by the SC/ST Development department in Rayagada block has gone missing since more than 10 days, raising questions on security system prevalent in the school. The missing student, a native of Bendalpas village in Kashipur block, was a boarder in the Residential Government High School at Penikana under Dengalodi panchayat in Rayagada. He reportedly left his hostel on August 17 and surprisingly, the school authorities came to know about his disappearance after a week.

The minor’s sister also studies in the same school and the siblings used to meet during weekends. As the boy did not turn up to meet his sister on August 20 (a Saturday), she started to enquire about her brother’s whereabouts and came to know that he had left hostel on August 17. She then informed their father Chitra Nayak. On August 26, Chitra went to the school and met headmaster Dambarudhar Kandhapani. The headmaster told Chitra that the student had taken his permission to go to his house.

Chitra searched for his son at their relatives’ houses in nearby villages. When he failed to trace him, he along with Dambarudhar filed a missing complaint at Sheskhol police station. Police registered a missing case and started searching for the boy. A police team and district welfare officer Ashok Kumar Satpathy later visited the school and questioned the headmaster, hostel in-charge Ramesh Nayak and classmates.

While Chitra blamed the school authorities for his son’s disappearance, locals alleged that boys residing in the hostel are often seen roaming in the village market during odd hours.

The district welfare officer said search is on to trace the student and the incident would be probed. “Teenage students of Kashipur often go to other states in search of work. This angle behind the boy’s disappearance cannot be ruled out,” said Ashok. However, headmaster Damburudhar and warden Ramesh termed the allegations of locals as baseless. They claimed that strict vigil is being kept on the boarders who are only allowed to go out after taking permission. At least 327 students are enrolled in the residential school of whom 217 are girls and 17 are day scholars.

