Odisha's Udaygiri SI’s suicide: Mental harassment slur on inspector-in-charge

Mother Usharani complained to the sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) D Tirupati Rao Patnaik stating that Swagatika was under extreme mental pressure and had decided to quit her job.

Representational Image. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

PHULBANI: A day after the alleged suicide of a woman sub-inspector of G Udaygiri police station in her official quarters, family members staged a dharna in front of the police station levelling allegations of mental torture and harassment against inspector-in-charge (IIC) Rebati Sabara.

According to the FIR lodged by the deceased’s brother Manoranjan Behera, Swagatika Behera took the extreme step due to mental harassment meted out to her by the IIC.

Mother Usharani complained to the sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) D Tirupati Rao Patnaik stating that Swagatika was under extreme mental pressure and had decided to quit her job.“We have received the FIR and investigations are on against the IIC,” said Patnaik.

