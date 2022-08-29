PM Modi mentions 'Nuakhai' in Mann Ki Baat

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned about ‘Nuakhai’, the festival of the new harvest of paddy crops celebrated across the State mostly in western Odisha, in his Sunday edition of Mann Ki Baat. Addressing the 92nd episode of his monthly programme, the PM said along with the great festival of Independence Day, many more festivals are lined up in the coming days. Just a few days from now is the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi.

The festival of Onam is also there before Ganesh Chaturthi celebrated in Kerala with a sense of peace and prosperity. Hartalika Teej too is on August 30.“The festival of Nuakhai will also be celebrated in Odisha on September 1. Nuakhai simply means new food, that is, this too, like many other festivals, is a festival associated with our agricultural traditions,” he said.“All these festivals of ours are synonymous with our cultural prosperity and vitality. I wish you all the best for these festivals,” Modi said.

BHUBANESWAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned about ‘Nuakhai’, the festival of the new harvest of paddy crops celebrated across the State mostly in western Odisha, in his Sunday edition of Mann Ki Baat. Addressing the 92nd episode of his monthly programme, the PM said along with the great festival of Independence Day, many more festivals are lined up in the coming days. Just a few days from now is the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. The festival of Onam is also there before Ganesh Chaturthi celebrated in Kerala with a sense of peace and prosperity. Hartalika Teej too is on August 30.“The festival of Nuakhai will also be celebrated in Odisha on September 1. Nuakhai simply means new food, that is, this too, like many other festivals, is a festival associated with our agricultural traditions,” he said.“All these festivals of ours are synonymous with our cultural prosperity and vitality. I wish you all the best for these festivals,” Modi said.