Thief killed, aide hurt as tower theft goes wrong

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: A thief was killed and his accomplice sustained injuries while attempting to steal an iron tower of South Eastern Railway (SER) at Ramtoli within Bondamunda police limits on Saturday night. The deceased were identified as Budhram Bankira (32) and his injured accomplice is Rahul Barua. The incident came to light on Sunday morning.

Additional SP BK Bhoi said Bankira and Barua along with two others were trying to steal the tower. While Bankira and Barua were unfastening the nuts and bolts on the top, their accomplices were unscrewing at the bottom. As soon as the two on the ground finished their work, the base of the tower collapsed. Bankira and Barua, who were still on the top, fell down and were crushed under the tower.

While Bankira was killed instantly, Barua sustained injuries in the mishap. The two other members tried to take Bankira and Barua to the hospital for treatment. But when they realised that one of them had died, they abandoned Bankira’s body and Barua before fleeing the scene. A case of unnatural death has been registered. While Barua was sent to a hospital for treatment, the two others have been detained, said Bhoi.

