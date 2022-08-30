Flood dampens Ganesh Puja spirit in Kendrapara

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Ganesh Puja celebrations in the district seem bleak this year too as floods have dampened the spirits of the people. With water entering several villages in Garadapur, Marsaghai, Aul, Rajnagar and Rajkanika blocks, many people continue to remain at the school-turned-shelters while others are busy in restoration works.

A Plus Two college submerged

in floodwater in Kendrapara district

As schools in most places served as shelters, students would not be able to make any arrangements for celebrations. Abhisekh Rout of Singhgaon village said locals used to celebrate the festival at a pandal. However this year, no pandals have been erected and the celebration will be confined to homes.

The principal of Gandhiji Plus Two College in Ayatpur, Pratap Das said since the college is still in knee-deep water, puja celebration is out of question.

For Bijaya Moharana, a Class X student of Gobindapur High School, the fight at present is for survival. “Our home and crops were ruined in the flood. We are now fighting a battle for survival. So Ganesh puja has not even struck us,” he said.

District emergency officer Hemalata Bahalia said 90,063 people in 99 villages under 41 panchayats have been affected due to the flood. “We have asked the district education officer to conduct a survey to assess the damage to educational institutions. Assistance will be extended to such institutions after we receive the report,” she said.

