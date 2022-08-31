74-year-old Ganesh Puja in Deogarh retains charm

By Express News Service

DEOGARH: Deogarh town has dipped into a festive frenzy as the 10-day Ganesh mela here is being organised after a gap of two years. The denizens of Deogarh have been worshipping lord Ganpati at a single pandal since time immemorial, sending across a strong message of unity.

Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the Ganesh Mela in Deogarh could not be held in its usual way. With the situation improving, the spirits are high to celebrate the occasion in a grand way this year.

President of the puja committee, Sambhunath Goyal said, “For the last two years, Ganesh Puja was limited to performing rituals only due to the Covid restrictions. Neither was any decoration done nor were visitors allowed into the place where the idol was worshipped. However, the locals are filled with enthusiasm as we are going to celebrate the festival with grandeur after two years and we have fixed a budget of Rs 30 lakhs this year for the celebrations.”

The mela will begin on August 31 and conclude on September 9, with the immersion of the Ganpati idol. Cultural programmes including Bhajan Sandhya, orchestra performances and dance programmes will be held every evening. For adventure lovers, joy rides and merry-go-rounds will be opened at the Meena Bazaar.

The main attraction at the pandal is the clay models, popularly known as Kala Kunja, conveying social messages and mythologies. Another major attraction which will be held on the last day of the puja is the auction of gigantic laddus prepared with gold coins and silver coins stuffed inside. The event draws a good crowd.

Secretary of the puja committee, Sukhdev Bhanja said, “This year we are going to celebrate the 74th year of the Ganesh Puja here and we are expecting a large congregation.” Apart from locals, the festival draws revellers from Sundargarh, Angul, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda and Bargarh to the city.

“The district administration is helping us in making all the necessary arrangements including sanitation, lighting and security to organise the mela smoothly,” he said adding, that people must wear masks while visiting the pandal for their own safety.

This apart, elaborate security arrangement has been made to manage the crowd. As many as four platoons of police besides 75 home guards and 30 SIs and ASIs will be deployed here during the festival, informed Bhanja.

Dating back the origin of the celebrations here to 1949, the Ganesh puja and mela was first organised at a cost of Rs 2,000. Subsequently, the expenses shot up exponentially in the last few years.

The Ganesh Puja here unites people, regardless of their caste, creed or religion, as the idol is worshipped only on a single pandal in the entire town. It is believed that the free ‘Annabhoga’ for the devotees during the festival helps rid discrimination and differences among people.



