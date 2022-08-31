Home States Odisha

Call for conserving water: Higher Education Minister Rohit Pujari

On the occasion, Paribesh Ratna Award 2022 was given away to various institutions and individuals working for the cause of environment protection.

Published: 31st August 2022 04:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2022 04:46 AM   |  A+A-

water, water crisis, tap

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Attending a national seminar on ‘Save Water, Every Drop Counts’ organised by Suryakhetra Foundation here recently, Higher Education Minister Rohit Pujari said as availability of water is reducing fast and efforts should be made at every level for its conservation.

Additional Secretary of Forest, Environment and Climate Change Manoranjan Mohapatra and Chairman of the organisation Bipin Bihari Mishra said, “If we fail to conserve and use water rationally then our future generations will face dangerous consequences.”

On the occasion, Paribesh Ratna Award 2022 was given away to various institutions and individuals working for the cause of environmental protection. A souvenir ECO-CONNECT-2022 and a book titled Job Search Secret were released.     

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Save Water Every Drop Counts’ Suryakhetra Foundation Rohit Pujari
India Matters
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at the Vasundhara branch of Punjab National Bank amid a search of his bank locker by CBI in Ghaziabad on August 30, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
CBI officials search Sisodia's bank locker in Ghaziabad
Rescue operations underway after a landslide was triggered by heavy rains during ongoing monsoon season, at aKanjar village in Kerala's Idukki district, Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains continue to lash central Kerala
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
ED summons TMC's Abhishek Banerjee in 'coal smuggling scam'
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | EPS)
UP: Amethi lekhpal, who failed to recognise Smriti Irani over phone, faces probe

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp