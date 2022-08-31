Call for conserving water: Higher Education Minister Rohit Pujari

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Attending a national seminar on ‘Save Water, Every Drop Counts’ organised by Suryakhetra Foundation here recently, Higher Education Minister Rohit Pujari said as availability of water is reducing fast and efforts should be made at every level for its conservation.

Additional Secretary of Forest, Environment and Climate Change Manoranjan Mohapatra and Chairman of the organisation Bipin Bihari Mishra said, “If we fail to conserve and use water rationally then our future generations will face dangerous consequences.”

On the occasion, Paribesh Ratna Award 2022 was given away to various institutions and individuals working for the cause of environmental protection. A souvenir ECO-CONNECT-2022 and a book titled Job Search Secret were released.

