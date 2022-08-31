CM Naveen Patnaik pitch for climate-friendly sustainable development

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday pitched for a climate-friendly sustainable development as environment and development are both essential.

Virtually addressing the induction programme of 35 assistant environmental engineers and assistant environmental scientists who joined the Odisha State Pollution Control Board, the CM said environment and climate change is the single most important issue in the world in the current times.

Describing the gravity of the issue, Naveen said now the world is in the midst of climate change which has made life difficult for people all around the globe. This year, there are severe drought conditions in Europe and China, Pakistan is facing a massive flood situations never seen in several decades, he said and added that in India also different states are witnessing droughts or floods because of uneven rains in the monsoon.

“Therefore, it’s time to act now and course correct ourselves. For us, Development and Environment are both essential. We require climate-friendly sustainable development,” he added.

