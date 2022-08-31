Home States Odisha

CM Naveen Patnaik pitch for climate-friendly sustainable development

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday pitched for a climate friendly sustainable development as environment and development are both essential.

Published: 31st August 2022 04:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2022 04:49 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik. (File Photo)

Odisha Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday pitched for a climate-friendly sustainable development as environment and development are both essential.

Virtually addressing the induction programme of 35 assistant environmental engineers and assistant environmental scientists who joined the Odisha State Pollution Control Board, the CM said environment and climate change is the single most important issue in the world in the current times. 

Describing the gravity of the issue, Naveen said now the world is in the midst of climate change which has made life difficult for people all around the globe.  This year, there are severe drought conditions in Europe and China, Pakistan is facing a massive flood situations never seen in several decades, he said and added that in India also different states are witnessing droughts or floods because of uneven rains in the monsoon.

“Therefore, it’s time to act now and course correct ourselves. For us, Development and Environment are both essential. We require climate-friendly sustainable development,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik Odisha State Pollution Control Board
India Matters
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at the Vasundhara branch of Punjab National Bank amid a search of his bank locker by CBI in Ghaziabad on August 30, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
CBI officials search Sisodia's bank locker in Ghaziabad
Rescue operations underway after a landslide was triggered by heavy rains during ongoing monsoon season, at aKanjar village in Kerala's Idukki district, Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains continue to lash central Kerala
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
ED summons TMC's Abhishek Banerjee in 'coal smuggling scam'
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | EPS)
UP: Amethi lekhpal, who failed to recognise Smriti Irani over phone, faces probe

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp