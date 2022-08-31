Home States Odisha

Festive grandeur at some places, lacklustre at others in Odisha

With Nuakhai a day away, festive fervour has gripped major towns of Balangir, Titlagarh, Patnagarh and Kantabanji districts  with huge crowds thronging marketplaces for shopping.

Published: 31st August 2022 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2022 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representation

Image for representation

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: With Nuakhai a day away, festive fervour has gripped major towns of Balangir, Titlagarh, Patnagarh and Kantabanji districts with huge crowds thronging marketplaces for shopping.

A popular pre-harvesting and agrarian festival of Western Odisha where the first paddy produced of the Kharif season is offered to the presiding deity, the celebrations are marked by pomp, show and family reunions. Family members from far and wide join the festivities highlighting unity and solidarity among each other. 

However, the drought situation and the resultant poverty have impacted the celebrations in some parts of these districts. “Nuakhai has taken a paradigm shift and the traditional flair is missing. The joint family concept has become obsolete and there are barely any conscious efforts to celebrate the festival collectively,” said researcher Lohitakshya Joshi. 

Pointing at how the festival has lost its essence, he said, “agriculturists who earlier held large tracts of farmlands are now reduced to being labourers as agriculture no more remains a viable livelihood option for many. The situation has become so bad that the landlords who engage these labourers pay money and encourage them to celebrate the festival,” he cited.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
 Nuakhai Lohitakshya Joshi
India Matters
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at the Vasundhara branch of Punjab National Bank amid a search of his bank locker by CBI in Ghaziabad on August 30, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
CBI officials search Sisodia's bank locker in Ghaziabad
Rescue operations underway after a landslide was triggered by heavy rains during ongoing monsoon season, at aKanjar village in Kerala's Idukki district, Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains continue to lash central Kerala
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
ED summons TMC's Abhishek Banerjee in 'coal smuggling scam'
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | EPS)
UP: Amethi lekhpal, who failed to recognise Smriti Irani over phone, faces probe

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp