Odisha: Probe into mid-day meal rice bungling in Jajpur

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: After allegations of mid-day meal rice being sold by the headmaster of Shyamsundarpur English Medium School of Dharmasala block came to the fore, an inquiry was initiated into the matter by the School and Mass Education Department on Tuesday.

The residents of Shyamsundarpur in a complaint to the Dharmasala block education officer (BEO) stated that headmaster Sarat Patra was allegedly diverting two bags of mid-day meal rice weighing around a quintal to the local market for sale.

“We saw a man coming out of the school with two bags of rice. On being confronted, he said he was asked by Patra to sell the rice in the market,” said a villager. But the headmaster refused to say he was sending the rice to exchange it for a better variety for the upcoming Ganesh puja.

Based on the complaints, BEO Nikunja Behari Mohanty reached the school to inquire into the matter. “Probe is underway and whoever is found guilty will be taken to task,” said Mohanty.

