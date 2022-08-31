Orissa High Court tells State govt to implement SC direction

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Tuesday directed the Additional Chief Secretary in the Home department to implement the Supreme Court’s direction to upload copies of FIRs on the police website.

The issue was raised in a representation by Babaji Sahoo, a social activist, on June 25, 2021.

The Supreme Court had directed all states and union territories to upload FIRs on their websites, except those which are sensitive in nature within 24 hours of registration at police stations on September 7, 2016.

In the representation, Sahoo had sought implementation of the Supreme Court order for enabling the accused to have the fundamental liberty as protected by the Constitution of India in order to avail of the immunities under the Criminal Procedure Code.

When there was no response and the Supreme Court direction was allegedly not implemented in the State, Sahoo filed the PIL in the High Court on August 24, 2022. Advocate Soma Patnaik made submissions on the petitioner’s behalf when the PIL came up on Tuesday. However, the court disposed of the petition without taking it up for adjudication.

The division bench of S Muralidhar and Justice Chittaranjan Dash said, “The petitioner’s representation dated June 25, 2021, shall be examined by the Additional Chief Secretary Home (in the state of Odisha) and a reasoned order shall be passed thereon not later than December 2022 and will be communicated to the petitioner within a week thereafter.”

