Registration of farmers up for Kharif sale in Odisha

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: The Civil Supplies Department, Koraput, on Tuesday received a record number of registrations from farmers of 14 blocks of the district, for selling their paddy in the ensuing Kharif season.

For the first time this year, around 44,149 farmers submitted their documents for registration as against 38,703 farmers who registered during the last Kharif season.

The department had engaged 20 large area multipurpose societies, 23 women SHGs and two pani panchayats to facilitate the farmer's registration so that they can sell their produce in a hassle-free manner in December.

“Farmers have come to know of the advantages in selling paddy to the government. The MSP by the government fetches better value and this awareness has increased the number of farmers who have registered for the procurement process,” said Secretary of Koraput Krushak Kalyan Manch Narendra Pradhan.

