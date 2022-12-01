Home States Odisha

Dismissed IAS officer Vinod Kumar gets three year RI

In 2020, Kumar sanctioned Rs 18.50 lakh housing loan to Bhumika Builders by using forged documents.

Published: 01st December 2022 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2022 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

Prison, Jail

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A Vigilance court here on Wednesday awarded three years rigorous imprisonment (RI) to dismissed IAS officer Vinod Kumar and five others in connection with a loan fraud case.Special Judge Vigilance Court in Bhubaneswar convicted then managing director of Odisha Rural Housing and Development Corporation (OHRDC) limited Vinod Kumar, company secretary Swosti Ranjan Mohapatra, junior loan officer Satya Prakash Behera and assistant system analyst Jnanendra Swain and awarded three years RI for each offences under Sections 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120B of the IPC along with Sections 13(2) and 13(1)(d) of Prevention of Corruption Act.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 for each offence against Kumar, Mohapatra, Behera and Swain. If the four convicts fail to pay the fine, they will have to undergo further six months RI for each offence,said sources.Bhumika Builders managing director Debadata Ray and partner of the real estate firm Bibhuti Bhusan Swain were also awarded three years RI.  All the sentences will run concurrently. 

The court imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 against the two convicts and if the duo fails to pay the amount, they will have to undergo six more months RI.Kumar was managing director of ORHDC between January 4, 2000 and May 15, 2001. While, Swosti, Satya Prakash and Jnanendra were working as Kumar’s subordinates.

In 2020, Kumar sanctioned Rs 18.50 lakh housing loan to Bhumika Builders by using forged documents. This is the fifth consecutive conviction of  Kumar in corruption cases.“The prosecution examined 14 witnesses and proved 105 documents in the court to substantiate the charges against the six convicts,” said special public prosecutor Hemant Kumar Swain.

