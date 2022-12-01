Home States Odisha

Man kills paramour’s brother for opposing his illicit affair

Police said Santanu, in his mid-thirties, came to Tarini Chowk at Kaliapani where his girlfriend’s brother Jitendra had a shop.

JAJPUR: Shockwaves spread through Kaliapani in Jajpur’s Sukinda Chromites valley after a married man killed his paramour’s brother and critically injured her father for opposing his extramarital affair on Tuesday night. The accused was identified as Biren Samal alias Santanu of Ransol village. The deceased is Jitendra Mahapatra of Bambilo village.

Police said Santanu, in his mid-thirties, came to Tarini Chowk at Kaliapani where his girlfriend’s brother Jitendra had a shop. Without any provocation, he attacked him with a sharp weapon. Jitendra’s father Santosh, who was preparing to close the shop, rushed to save his son after hearing his screams. But he too was attacked by the accused.

Hearing the commotion, other shopkeepers and locals rushed to the spot and caught hold of Santanu. After giving him a sound thrashing, they handed him over to police. Jitendra and Santosh were immediately taken to Sukinda community health centre where the former succumbed to injuries late in the night. Santosh was later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after his condition deteriorated.

Sources said Santanu was in an extramarital affair with Jitendra’s sister and wanted to marry her. However, her brother and father were against it as Santanu was already married with a kid. Santosh had reportedly asked Santanu to divorce his wife and deposit Rs 10 lakh in his daughter’s account before marrying her. 

The accused was unhappy with the condition set by the girl’s father and had also threatened to kill him in the past. In an act of revenge, Santanu attacked Jitendra and Santosh with a sharp weapon when they were closing their shop in the night, said police.

Following the incident, irate locals on Wednesday demolished Santanu’s house and set his truck on fire. Later, they staged road blockade near Tarini Chowk demanding stringent punishment for the accused. The blockade was lifted after police assured the agitators of stern action against Santanu.

Kaliapani IIC Susanta Kumar Dash said police seized the body and sent it for postmortem after registering a murder case. The accused was arrested and produced in court. Further investigation is underway.

