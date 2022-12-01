Odisha: Four killed after car rams into stationary truck near Khurda

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Four persons including two women were killed after their car rammed into a truck in Badapokharia of Khurda in the wee hours of Thursday.

Initial investigation suggests that the truck having an Andhra Pradesh registration number was stationary as it had developed a mechanical issue. The car rammed into the truck from behind on NH 16 between 3.30 am and 4 am. Foggy weather may have caused the accident as visibility was low.

"Identity of one of the deceased has been established and his family members were contacted over the phone to inform them about the accident. More details will emerge once they reach Khurda," said SDPO Dilip Das.

On November 1, a road trip to Puri had turned fatal for three Gujarat natives as they were killed on the spot after a head-on collision between their car and a truck in Khurda district.

The state government recently launched an initiative of road signage audit with an aim to make roads 100 per cent road signage compliant. An audit of 3,059 km of NH and SH has already been completed and a report was submitted for necessary rectification. An additional 5,000 km road audit has been proposed.

