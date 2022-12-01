Old vehicle scrapping policy gets Cabinet nod

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Registered Vehicle Scrapping Policy 2022 and the Odisha Logistics Policy-2022 were among the 17 proposals approved by the cabinet, presided over by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday.The cabinet also approved the Industrial Policy Resolution 2022 for the next five years. The policy has been announced a day before the Make-in-Odisha conclave where the government expects to attract investment intent of over Rs 6 lakh crore. The policy aims to transform Odisha into industrial hub of eastern India.

The proposals approved by the cabinet was announced in the Assembly on Wednesday by Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Pramila Mallick.The Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility Policy 2022 aims to reduce vehicular pollution and recommends mandatory scrapping of over 15-year-old vehicles at the designated scrapping centre. The owners will also get incentives to buy new vehicles after scrapping of their old vehicles.

As per the policy guideline, the vehicle scrapping facilities will be treated as industrial units. Against a scrapped vehicle, if the owner wants to purchase a similar type of vehicle, government will provide concession in the motor vehicle tax. Scrap value for the old vehicles will be given by the scrapping centre at approximately six per cent of the ex-showroom price prevailing at the time of scrapping. A number of benefits including provision of government land at concessional rate will be provided by the state government as per industrial policy resolution (IPR)-2022 to establish vehicle scrapping facilities.

Similarly, the Odisha Logistics Policy 2022 aims to create integrated logistics system to enhance competitiveness, operational efficiency and sustainability while strengthening the state’s position as a preferred destination for trade and commerce.Meanwhile, the Export Promotion Policy 2022 approved by the cabinet aims to take Odisha to the league of top five exporting states and achieve an export target of Rs 3.5 lakh crore by 2026-27. It would also promote diversification of Odisha’s export basket by facilitating value addition.Also, Odisha Food Processing Policy 2022, Odisha Civil Aviation Policy 2022, Odisha Tourism Policy 2022 and two drinking water projects in Ganjam and Sonepur to be set up at a cost of over Rs 940 crore were approved.

POLICY AIMS

 Odisha Logistics Policy: to create integrated logistics system, enhance competitiveness, operational efficiency and sustainability

 Odisha Apparel and Technical Textiles Policy: to boost employment and enhance economic growth

 Export Promotion Policy: to put Odisha in the league of top five exporting states

 Civil Aviation Policy: to facilitate improved aviation infrastructure with an investor-friendly ecosystem

 Tourism Policy: to promote health, wellness and medical tourism

