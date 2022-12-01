Home States Odisha

Scamsters, honey-trapped leaders are in BJD: Dharmendra Pradhan

The Union Education Minister also slams BJD government over its ‘unfulfilled promises’

Published: 01st December 2022 06:18 AM

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan greeting a woman at a public meeting during campaigning in Padampur sub-division on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

BARGARH: Turning the heat on ruling BJD ahead of the high-stake Padampur bypoll, Union Education Minister on Wednesday trained guns on the state government for the police action against BJP’s Sundargarh MLA Kusum Tete.

Tete was booked by police for protesting against government officials who held the wife of Gobardhan Agrawal captive for more than nine hours on the pretext of GST raid, he claimed.

“Kusum Tete has not murdered anyone, her name is not in the list of scamsters and she is not involved in the chit fund scam. These are the characteristics of BJD leaders. Some ministers facing murder charges have camped in Padampur and are campaigning here. Besides, MLAs honey trapped by Archana Nag are entrusted with the responsibility of panchayats here. We have never heard such allegations against Kusum Tete,” he said.

Pradhan also slammed the BJD government over its ‘unfulfilled promises’. Addressing public meetings at Badikata and Kharimal in Padampur sub-division, he highlighted the ‘lapses’ of the state government.

At Badikata, the Union Minister criticised the announcement made by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to enhance upper limit for interest free loans to `5 lakh for women self-help groups (SHGs). “Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the Deen Dayal Antyodaya Yojana - National Rural Livelihood Mission under which a woman can avail loan between `3 and `5 lakh from any PSU bank at 7 per cent interest rate instead of the usual 11 per cent. After running out of new ideas, the BJD government now has waived off the rest 4 per cent and taking all the credit of PM Modi,” he said.

Harping on the issues of farmers, Pradhan said, “The state government announced input subsidy 10 days back. Have you received the money in your accounts so far?” He took a a jibe at the CM. “You (Naveen) had announced an assistance of Rs 10,000 for farmers under the KALIA scheme but reduced it by Rs 6,000 and paid only Rs 4,000. In Sohela, you had also promised a bonus of Rs 100 on per quintal of paddy. But that too was not kept.”

The union government, Pradhan said, has made a provision of around 28 lakh houses for the people of Odisha. However, the state government has not sent the list of beneficiaries in Western Odisha. “The Centre cannot sanction the funds if the list of names from Western Odisha is not sent to it,” he said.
“Those who could not provide basic amenities are now trying to woo voters with money and political influence. I believe Padampur people will never fall prey to their deception but pave way for Pradip Purohit’s victory,” the Union Minister added.

Contractor faces GST raid
Bargarh: Officials conducted another GST raid at the residence of popular contractor of Padampur Pratap Patnaik on Tuesday. The raid was conducted by a joint team of NAC and GST officials. The raid started at around 9 pm and continued for over two hours. Additional tehsildar Ramakrushna Mishra said, “The search was conducted on the basis of some inputs related to the upcoming bypoll. However, nothing was found during the search.” While the contractor has no direct link with the BJP, the GST raid has raised suspicion over his links with the opposition. On Monday, GST raids were conducted on the premises of six persons including Padampur BJP Nagar president Sunil Agarwal.

