Tiger panic in Bandhugaon

By Express News Service

KORAPUT: Panic has gripped residents of Bandhugaon block in Koraput district after a tiger was sighted near Jhakarkarli village in Kapoloda panchayat four days back.

Following reports of livestock being killed near the village, forest officials of Narayanpatna installed a surveillance camera in the area. Sources said the camera captured the footage of a tiger roaming in the area.

The forest officials of Odisha and bordering Andhra Pradesh are keeping a close watch on the big cat’s movement. Koraput DFO Amita Rani Roy said the tiger is roaming in the Odisha territory near Andhra Pradesh border. “Since the tiger has been preying on livestock, the locals have been advised not to venture into the forests,” she said.

The Forest department has also asked the villagers not to panic and assured them that those who lost their livestock will be compensated.

