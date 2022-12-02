Can people get district tag notification?: Dharmendra Pradhan

By Express News Service

BARAGARH: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday dared Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to come to Padampur with the notification granting district status to the sub-division.

Addressing a public meeting at Jharbandh, Pradhan said, “The chief minister has taken the responsibility of upgrading Padampur into a district. As the CM of Odisha, he (Naveen) should hold a cabinet meeting tonight and approve the proposal of granting district status for Padampur. He should show the notification to the people during his visit to Padampur tomorrow.”

Naveen is scheduled to visit Padampur to campaign for BJD candidate Barsha Singh Bariha on Friday.

The union minister also raised the issue of the agitating primary school teachers. “Around 1 lakh teachers of Odisha, who shape the future of lakhs of students, are being subjected to mental harassment. This is what you (sic) have done in the last 22 years,” he said.

At another meeting at Bishipali, Pradhan said, “Those who cheated Odisha for 22 years, drowned it in scams, tortured women and the poor, made youths bonded labours and ill-treated the farmers, have come yet again to fool the people.” He appealed to people to vote for BJP candidate Pradip Purohit.

Jual’s jibes at Barsha ‘stinks of misogyny’

Former union minister and BJP’s Sundargarh MP Jual Oram’s dig at BJD candidate Barsha over her inter-caste marriage has snowballed into a controversy. During the public meeting at Jharbandh, he said Bijay Singh Bariha and he were MLAs in the 1990s. “Were you called to the community feast when he (Bijay) married off his daughter?” he asked the gathering. Oram further said Barsha got married in the family of Rama Ranjan Baliarsingh which makes her a Baliarsingh, not Singh. “She could not remain faithful to the sentiments of her community. Will she be faithful to her party and hometown?” he questioned. He also mocked Barsha for weeping during campaigning. “Perhaps because of her love marriage, she could not get a chance to cry during her Bidaai. That is why she is crying before the women of Padampur. Let us give her a proper farewell before she goes back to her in-laws,” he added. Oram’s jibes attracted strong criticism from BJD which dubbed it patriarchal and misogynistic. Senior party leader Prasanna Acharya said leaders who call India Bharat Mata are showing disrespect to women with their comments. “When the Constitution and the Supreme Court give equal rights to a son and a daughter in a family, such degrading remarks against a woman is unacceptable. A mindset like this is a threat to the society,” he added.

