Cuttack mayor in soup over casteist remark allegation

Cuttack mayor Subhas Singh has landed in trouble over allegations of casteist remarks levelled against him by members of Jhanjirmangala Bhagabat Puja Committee. 

Published: 02nd December 2022

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Cuttack mayor Subhas Singh has landed in trouble over allegations of casteist remarks levelled against him by members of Jhanjirmangala Bhagabat Puja Committee. The committee members have alleged that Singh abused and threatened them during a meeting in his office on November 29 over construction of a park at Jhanjirmangala labour colony in  the city. The park is being constructed by the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) adjacent to a drain passing through the colony and the locals are opposing it. 

As per an FIR filed by the committee with Badambadi police station, the copies of which have been submitted to RDC (Central range), collector and DCP, Singh during the meeting abused the committee members calling them illiterate and lower caste people. “You do not know the value of the park. Go back. I am constructing the park and the work will continue in the presence of police personnel if required,” Singh allegedly told the members. 

The committee members said construction of the park will not only hinder drain desilting work but also congest the road to the colony. The committee had submitted a memorandum to the CMC commissioner over the issue and when the latter did not respond, they met Singh. 

“We have urged the police to initiate necessary steps else we will resort to mass agitation,” said secretary of the committee, Pintu Mahar. However, Singh refuted the allegation terming it baseless, false and fabricated.

