Dhenkanal police team attacked by mob in Cuttack, SI injured
Published: 02nd December 2022 06:19 AM | Last Updated: 02nd December 2022 06:19 AM | A+A A-
CUTTACK: A team of Dhenkanal police was attacked by a mob while it was conducting a raid on a house at Nuapatana Durga Bazaar to nab an accused in a kidnapping case.
The five-member police team had reached the spot by tracking the accused’s mobile phone when it was attacked by a mob of 30-40 people.
The mob also damaged the team’s vehicle and snatched a personnel’s weapon. Sub-inspector Manoj Sethi sustained critical head injuries in the attack, said a senior police officer.
The team was rescued by personnel of Tigiria police and efforts are on to retrieve the weapon.