Dhenkanal police team attacked by mob in Cuttack, SI injured

The five-member police team had reached the spot by tracking the accused’s mobile phone when it was attacked by a mob of 30-40 people. 

Published: 02nd December 2022 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2022 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A team of Dhenkanal police was attacked by a mob while it was conducting a raid on a house at Nuapatana Durga Bazaar to nab an accused in a kidnapping case.

The mob also damaged the team’s vehicle and snatched a personnel’s weapon. Sub-inspector Manoj Sethi sustained critical head injuries in the attack, said a senior police officer. 

The team was rescued by personnel of Tigiria police and efforts are on to retrieve the weapon.

