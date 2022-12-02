HRAO welcomes state tourism policy

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Hotel & Restaurant Association of Odisha (HRAO) has welcomed the tourism policy of the state government which aims at promoting investment in disaster resilient tourism. HRAO chairman and IATO (eastern region) co-chairman JK Mohanty said the strength of Odisha tourism lies in its rich cultural heritage and the new ethnic, Buddhist and eco tourism products have helped to attract a lot of tourists to the state. Stating that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has declared tourism as one of the priority sectors in the state, Mohanty said various developmental works have been done by the government in the recent years such as beautification of most of the temples and its surrounding areas, declaration of Shree Jagannath international airport at Puri, introducing eco-retreats, boat rides, yachts, caravans, camping etc to establish Odisha as a diverse tourism hub of global standards. He further said after turning Bhubaneswar into the sports capital of India, the government is giving importance to development of the tourism infrastructure by facilitating ease of doing business through allotment of land at special rate and adding another 4,000 to 5,000 good quality hotel rooms in various tourist places.