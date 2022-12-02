Home States Odisha

HRAO welcomes state tourism policy

Buddhist and eco tourism products have helped to attract a lot of tourists to the state.

Published: 02nd December 2022 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2022 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

Tourist, tourism, traveller

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Hotel & Restaurant Association of Odisha (HRAO) has welcomed the tourism policy of the state government which aims at promoting investment in disaster resilient tourism. HRAO chairman and IATO (eastern region) co-chairman JK Mohanty said the strength of Odisha tourism lies in its rich cultural heritage and the new ethnic,

Buddhist and eco tourism products have helped to attract a lot of tourists to the state. Stating that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has declared tourism as one of the priority sectors in the state, Mohanty said various developmental works have been done by the government in the recent years such as beautification of most of the temples and its surrounding areas, declaration of Shree Jagannath international airport at Puri, introducing eco-retreats, boat rides, yachts, caravans, camping etc to establish Odisha as a diverse tourism hub of global standards.

He further said after turning Bhubaneswar into the sports capital of India, the government is giving importance to development of the tourism infrastructure by facilitating ease of doing business through allotment of land at special rate and adding another 4,000 to 5,000 good quality hotel rooms in various tourist places.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
VHP releases over 400 alleged 'Love Jihad' cases; to launch awareness against religious conversion
Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi leaves the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office. (Photo | PTI)
Money laundering: Nora Fatehi appears before ED in case against conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar
Popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala (Photo | Facebook)
Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar 'detained' in California 
Image used for representational purpose only. A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
SC quashes Kerala HC order granting anticipatory bail to four in ISRO espionage case 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp