MIO 3.0: Odisha secures Rs 7.26 lakh crore investment commitment on first day

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Make-in-Odisha conclave 3.0 made a heady start on Thursday breaking all its previous records as the state secured investment commitments to the tune of Rs 7.26 lakh crore on the first day itself. The quantum of proposals surpassed the cumulative investment proposals of both the last events.

The state government also signed 21 investment-related MoUs and nine non-investment agreements. A majority of proposals worth over Rs 4 lakh crore were received from metal, mineral, ancillary and metal downstream along with over Rs 2 lakh crore from power and renewable energy sector. Other proposals include electronics and IT, hospitality and tourism, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, agriculture and food processing along with logistics, apparels and textiles, etc. The proposed investments have a potential of generating employment for 3.2 lakh people.

For the first time in any state investors’ conclave, five financial institutions - BSE, NSE, SBI, SIDBI and IFC of the World Bank Group attended the summit. Two MoUs were also signed with BSE and NSE for help the small enterprises of the state get listed on the MSME exchange of BSE.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik addressed the investors, industry stalwarts and international delegates and asserted that Odisha offered better than the best. “Our new industrial policy provides the support and incentives which are beyond the best in the country. We have also launched new policies in tourism, renewable energy, apparel and textile, food processing, exports and some other sectors,” he said.

The chief minister also virtually laid the foundation stone of Vedanta Aluminium Park at Jharsuguda and Jindal Stainless Steel Park at Kalinga Nagar.

The corporate leaders who turned up for the conclave included executive chairman of ArcelorMittal LN Mittal, chairman and founder of Vedanta Resources Limited Anil Agarwal, chairman of JSW Group Sajjan Jindal, chairman of Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) Naveen Jindal, CEO of Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd Karan Adani and CEO and MD of Tata Steel Ltd TV Narendran.

Mittal set the tone for the conclave reaffirming his commitment to Odisha. Sharing an anecdote of his meeting with the CM in 2021, he said the idea of investment in Kendrapara came up during the discussion and the MoU was signed within two hours of the discussion. “In a JV with Nippon Steel, we are setting up a 24 million tonne plant unit,” he said.

The JSW chairman Jindal said the group will invest about Rs 1 lakh crore more in Odisha for setting up a steel plant in Paradip and silicon metal plant to produce solar panels. The group already invested Rs 60,000 crore in the state, he stated. Agarwal committed that Vedanta Group would be investing Rs 25,000 crore more in the coming years and is planning to set up semiconductor downstream in Cuttack-Bhubaneswar region.

MIO 3.0: Odisha draws investment of over Rs 7.26 lakh crore

Addressing the gathering, Adani said the group’s capital expenditure in the state over the coming 10 years will cross Rs 60,000 crore and the company is planning for 35 berths and a 5 MT LNG terminal at Dhamra Port, an alumina refinery and an iron ore project. Principal secretary of Industries department Hemant Sharma said, 145 investment proposals were received with a commitment of Rs 7,26,128.45 crore.

The proposals include 67 projects worth Rs 5,85,742.26 crore that were received at the conclave. Besides, 78 proposals worth Rs 1,40,386.19 crore which were received during the investors’ meets and roadshows conducted prior to the event were formally acknowledged here.

BHUBANESWAR: The Make-in-Odisha conclave 3.0 made a heady start on Thursday breaking all its previous records as the state secured investment commitments to the tune of Rs 7.26 lakh crore on the first day itself. The quantum of proposals surpassed the cumulative investment proposals of both the last events. The state government also signed 21 investment-related MoUs and nine non-investment agreements. A majority of proposals worth over Rs 4 lakh crore were received from metal, mineral, ancillary and metal downstream along with over Rs 2 lakh crore from power and renewable energy sector. Other proposals include electronics and IT, hospitality and tourism, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, agriculture and food processing along with logistics, apparels and textiles, etc. The proposed investments have a potential of generating employment for 3.2 lakh people. For the first time in any state investors’ conclave, five financial institutions - BSE, NSE, SBI, SIDBI and IFC of the World Bank Group attended the summit. Two MoUs were also signed with BSE and NSE for help the small enterprises of the state get listed on the MSME exchange of BSE. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik addressed the investors, industry stalwarts and international delegates and asserted that Odisha offered better than the best. “Our new industrial policy provides the support and incentives which are beyond the best in the country. We have also launched new policies in tourism, renewable energy, apparel and textile, food processing, exports and some other sectors,” he said. The chief minister also virtually laid the foundation stone of Vedanta Aluminium Park at Jharsuguda and Jindal Stainless Steel Park at Kalinga Nagar. The corporate leaders who turned up for the conclave included executive chairman of ArcelorMittal LN Mittal, chairman and founder of Vedanta Resources Limited Anil Agarwal, chairman of JSW Group Sajjan Jindal, chairman of Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) Naveen Jindal, CEO of Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd Karan Adani and CEO and MD of Tata Steel Ltd TV Narendran. Mittal set the tone for the conclave reaffirming his commitment to Odisha. Sharing an anecdote of his meeting with the CM in 2021, he said the idea of investment in Kendrapara came up during the discussion and the MoU was signed within two hours of the discussion. “In a JV with Nippon Steel, we are setting up a 24 million tonne plant unit,” he said. The JSW chairman Jindal said the group will invest about Rs 1 lakh crore more in Odisha for setting up a steel plant in Paradip and silicon metal plant to produce solar panels. The group already invested Rs 60,000 crore in the state, he stated. Agarwal committed that Vedanta Group would be investing Rs 25,000 crore more in the coming years and is planning to set up semiconductor downstream in Cuttack-Bhubaneswar region. MIO 3.0: Odisha draws investment of over Rs 7.26 lakh crore Addressing the gathering, Adani said the group’s capital expenditure in the state over the coming 10 years will cross Rs 60,000 crore and the company is planning for 35 berths and a 5 MT LNG terminal at Dhamra Port, an alumina refinery and an iron ore project. Principal secretary of Industries department Hemant Sharma said, 145 investment proposals were received with a commitment of Rs 7,26,128.45 crore. The proposals include 67 projects worth Rs 5,85,742.26 crore that were received at the conclave. Besides, 78 proposals worth Rs 1,40,386.19 crore which were received during the investors’ meets and roadshows conducted prior to the event were formally acknowledged here.