Odisha destined to become trillion-dollar economy: Naveen

Naveen says state is a major force in mining and mineral-based industries, and now fast emerging as an investment destination in the country

Naveen Patnaik addressing the plenary session of Make-in-Odisha Conclave

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday exuded confidence that Odisha is destined to become a trillion-dollar economy in the near future. Addressing the plenary session of Make-in-Odisha 3.0, the chief minister said Odisha, which is a major force in the field of mining and mineral-based industries, is fast emerging as a major investment destination in the country. 

“Stable governance is the cornerstone of peace, prosperity and progress. We have an unprecedented mandate from the electorate due to our continued performance over last two decades,” he said.
Naveen highlighted his citizen centric governance model that has set global benchmarks and initiatives like Mo Sarkar and 5T charter to give dignity and respect to people. Welcoming the investors to the land of new opportunities, he said, the state offers better than the best. 

Stating that Mission Shakti comprising 70 lakh women is a unique empowerment initiative of Odisha, the CM said the state’s own health assurance scheme BSKY is a milestone in the public health sector. “Participatory governance ensures that gains are shared across all sections of the society. We have been able to reduce poverty by 50 per cent while doubling the far income. Our fiscal prudence and economic management has been appreciated across the country. We are one of the few states with adequate revenues to undertake large scale infrastructure projects,” he maintained. 

Since Odisha’s prosperity is interlinked with new investments, Naveen assured that the state government will run the extra mile to make investors comfortable and walk along the side to make sure the dreams as an entrepreneur are realised.  

Though Odisha is a major force in the field of mining and mineral-based industries and has attracted major investments in steel and aluminum projects to emerge as the global hub in the sectors, the CM said the government is also ambitious to develop in other sectors too. 

“We are making huge capital investment in improving our transport infrastructure - expressways, railways, airports and seaports. We are a pioneer in electricity reforms and providing quality affordable energy. Our focus on creating quality education through high schools’ transformation, world class higher educational institutions and Skilled-in-Odisha programme will enable social capital and support the industries with highly qualified human resources,” he added.

