Padampur bypoll: BJD targets Dharmendra Pradhan over SHG interest rate

Published: 02nd December 2022 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2022 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: BJD on Thursday stepped up its attack on opposition BJP accusing it of trying to mislead and deceive the women self help groups (SHGs) in the state ahead of bypoll to Padampur Assembly constituency.

BJD spokesperson Sasmit Patra said Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan has been giving misleading information on interest on loans for women SHGs during an election rally at Padampur on Wednesday. 

Patra said Pradhan had stated that the interest rate in nationalised banks is 11 per cent. Under the Deen Dayal Antyodaya Yojana - National Rural Livelihoods Mission, there is an interest subvention of seven per cent by the Centre and only four per cent is waived by the state government.

Quoting RBI’s master circular on Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana - National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM) of July 20, 2022, the BJD MP said for loans up to Rs 3  lakh for women SHGs, the interest rate is seven per cent. It is clearly mentioned that for loans above Rs 3 lakh and up to Rs 5 lakh, the interest rate is 10 per cent. “Was not the Union minister misleading the people of Padampur,” he asked.

The BJD leader claimed Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is taking the entire interest burden up to 10 per cent for women SHGs and through interest subvention is making it 0 per cent for the beneficiaries.
 He alleged the women SHGs of Padampur and Bargarh were paying more interest than others because the Centre kept them in category-2 districts instead of category-1. But, the chief minister did not allow them to suffer and took up the entire burden of interest and made it zero per cent. 

Patra said the state government has paid nearly Rs 500 crore so far to four lakh women SHG accounts. In the last three years, in Bargarh alone Rs 11.19 crore has been paid by the government to SHG accounts.

