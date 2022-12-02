Padampur bypoll: Where candidates do not tread, villagers find comfort in Chhattisgarh

Bijoy Pradhan By

Express News Service

JHARBANDH: Only three days are left for the by-election to Padampur Assembly constituency but many villages bordering Chhattisgarh have not seen the candidates they are going to vote for. Palsada is one such village under Dava panchayat, 20 km away from the block headquarters.

A travel to Jharbandh from Nuapada through Palsada even on a bike is torturous. The freshly-laid morrom to make the 7-km single narrow road to the GP headquarters motorable just before the polls makes the task even more difficult for the driver if a vehicle approaches from the opposite side.

This keeps candidates away from many of the border villages of this assembly segment. “It is not happening for the first time. In the past too, hardly any contestant visited my village. Political parties mostly depend on their local agents to do their canvassing job,” Gopabandu Sahu, a resident of Palsada says matter-of-factly.

A graduate, 36-year-old Sahu with 20 acre agricultural land has little expectation from the politicians. As he could not get a salaried job, he falls back on farming. But without irrigation facility, he has to depend on a single crop. “Everything depends on the rain god. The lift points do not work most of the time due to frequent power cuts and it takes hours - sometimes days - for restoration of power supply,” Sahu points out.

A matriculate with five acre land, Umaram Rana (28), a friend of Sahu’s, echoes the sentiment and says whatever he harvests is enough to feed the family. But list of the woes is not ending. Selling paddy to PACS under minimum support price is a difficult task as rice millers attached to the society do not lift paddy in time. ‘Katni chatni’ is rampant and private traders offer a maximum of Rs 1,300-Rs 1,400 per quintal. For Rana, the cycle is vicious and difficult to get out of.

“We have been trying hard for the last two years to get a Mudra loan to start a poultry farm but the system is not supportive. The local livestock inspector does not pay heed to our request to forward our applications to bank for loan as the SBI branch in the block refused to accept application more than the target assigned to it,” the friend duo said.

Farmers of Ghuchapali, another bordering village 15 km away from Dava, though have a different tale to tell. They prefer paddy cultivation as sharecroppers in neighbouring Chhattisgarh to doing the same here for it fetches higher prices.

“I have five acre land in Odisha that takes care of food security of my seven-member family for the entire year. For additional requirement, I work as a sharecropper. If I get a higher remuneration for same amount of labour in Chhattisgarh, why should I work in Odisha?” asks Jayant Sahu.

In his early 40s, Sahu has taken up paddy cultivation in Rosuda village, 25 km away in Mahasamund district of Chhattisgarh as a sharecropper. The major attraction is the neighbouring state pays Rs 500 bonus over and above the MSP. Santosh Sahu, Manoj Sahu and many fellow villagers do the same thing but don’t face problems as they have relatives in Chhattisgarh.



