Rourkela: Revenue Divisional Commissioner reviews welfare projects

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Revenue Divisional Commissioner (RDC), North Suresh Chandra Dalei took stock of various development projects and welfare measures at Sundargarh town on Thursday.

The RDC reviewed the progress of projects taken up with funding provisions of the state plan, District Mineral Foundation and Odisha Mineral Bearing Areas Development Corporation. Development projects in education, health, farming, horticulture, irrigation, drinking water supply, fisheries and Mission Shakti sectors were also reviewed. The RDC emphasised on ensuring better marketing links for mushroom, banana and vegetable growers.

Reviewing the high school transformation programme in the district, Dalei stressed on proper maintenance of educational assets and infrastructure with engagement of women self-help groups. The RDC also chaired over a meeting of representatives of various political parties on the special summary revision of electoral rolls in Sundargarh district. Among others, Sundargarh collector Parag Harshad Gavali was present.

