Odisha Assembly session adjourned 25 days ahead of schedule

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The winter session of the Assembly was adjourned on Friday, 25 days ahead of schedule after passing of the appropriation bill for the first supplementary budget for 2022-23 financial year.

The House could run only for eight days before it was adjourned. The 33-day session, which commenced on November 24, was scheduled to continue till December 31. The state government came in for strong criticism from the opposition BJP and Congress during the session for absence of ministers and BJD MLAs who were busy campaigning in the Padampur bypoll. On the last day, the House witnessed noisy scenes as BJP members raised the issue of absence of ministers and MLAs. While the BJP accused Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and ministers for destroying the dignity of the House by regularly remaining absent, the Congress launched a scathing attack on both the BJD and the BJP over the issue.

Opposition chief whip Mohan Charan Majhi wanted to know why the chief minister and the finance minister were absent from the House when the appropriation bill was to be passed. Since the finance minister also has the parliamentary affairs portfolio, he should have been present in the house, Majhi said, adding only the forest minister remained present in the House to answer questions on behalf of the government.

Hitting out at the state government and the Centre, leader of Congress Legislature Party leader Narasingha Mishra said the Centre should be held responsible for delay in payment of crop insurance to farmers as it is a central scheme. Stating that the Odisha government should not have agreed to implement the scheme in the state, Mishra alleged the insurance company has been directed to disburse crop insurance money in three blocks of the election-bound constituency. “What about the other areas where farmers have also suffered losses,” he asked.

