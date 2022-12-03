Home States Odisha

Cop foils self-immolation attempt of woman on premises of SDJM court

On basis of the complaint, Bapuni was again arrested by police.

Published: 03rd December 2022 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2022 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

The woman being taken away from the court premises by police | Expres

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Timely intervention by a cop deployed in the sub-divisional judicial magistrate (SDJM) court here foiled the self-immolation bid by a woman on Friday. Berhampur SP Sarvana Vivek M said at around 11.45 am, one Jharana Swain (30) of Hugulapata village in Kukudakhandi block, doused herself with petrol and attempted self-immolation on the SDJM court premises. However, constable Rashmi Ranjan Dash foiled her attempt with the help of a few eye-witnesses. The constable was deployed for the security of the SDJM, Berhampur after a man threatened the judge with a knife in the courtroom earlier this week.

On being informed, Baidyanathpur police reached the spot and took Jharana from the court premises. A case was also registered in this connection. Sources said in September this year, Jharana had lodged a complaint with Sadar police accusing one Bapuni Sahu of raping her. She alleged that her husband Upendra Swain, who works in Hyderabad, was sending money to her through Bapuni’s bank account. Taking advantage of the situation, the accused raped her several times and even threatened to kill her when she tried to avoid him.

Basing on Jharana’s complaint, police arrested Bapuni. After the accused managed to get bail and was released from jail, Jharana shifted to a rented house in Biswanathnagar within Gosaninuagaon police limits apprehending threat to her life.

On November 14, Jharana lodged another complaint with Gosaninuagaon police alleging that Bapuni along with Jhunu Sahu and Narayana Sasmal reached her house and threatened her to withdraw the case registered in Sadar police station. When she refused, Bapuni and Narayana allegedly raped her inside the house while Jhunu kept a watch outside.

On basis of the complaint, Bapuni was again arrested by police. While he is currently in jail, police are yet to nab his accomplices Narayana and Jhunu. Apprehending danger to her life, Jharana reportedly approached police for protection. When her request fell on deaf ears, she tried to immolate herself.
On November 28, a man armed with knife tried to attack the SDJM in the courtroom. Following the incident, armed police have been deployed in the court. Sources said after Friday’s incident, police have started frisking persons entering the SDJM court.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland on Monday | PTI
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp