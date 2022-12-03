Cop foils self-immolation attempt of woman on premises of SDJM court

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Timely intervention by a cop deployed in the sub-divisional judicial magistrate (SDJM) court here foiled the self-immolation bid by a woman on Friday. Berhampur SP Sarvana Vivek M said at around 11.45 am, one Jharana Swain (30) of Hugulapata village in Kukudakhandi block, doused herself with petrol and attempted self-immolation on the SDJM court premises. However, constable Rashmi Ranjan Dash foiled her attempt with the help of a few eye-witnesses. The constable was deployed for the security of the SDJM, Berhampur after a man threatened the judge with a knife in the courtroom earlier this week.

On being informed, Baidyanathpur police reached the spot and took Jharana from the court premises. A case was also registered in this connection. Sources said in September this year, Jharana had lodged a complaint with Sadar police accusing one Bapuni Sahu of raping her. She alleged that her husband Upendra Swain, who works in Hyderabad, was sending money to her through Bapuni’s bank account. Taking advantage of the situation, the accused raped her several times and even threatened to kill her when she tried to avoid him.

Basing on Jharana’s complaint, police arrested Bapuni. After the accused managed to get bail and was released from jail, Jharana shifted to a rented house in Biswanathnagar within Gosaninuagaon police limits apprehending threat to her life.

On November 14, Jharana lodged another complaint with Gosaninuagaon police alleging that Bapuni along with Jhunu Sahu and Narayana Sasmal reached her house and threatened her to withdraw the case registered in Sadar police station. When she refused, Bapuni and Narayana allegedly raped her inside the house while Jhunu kept a watch outside.

On basis of the complaint, Bapuni was again arrested by police. While he is currently in jail, police are yet to nab his accomplices Narayana and Jhunu. Apprehending danger to her life, Jharana reportedly approached police for protection. When her request fell on deaf ears, she tried to immolate herself.

On November 28, a man armed with knife tried to attack the SDJM in the courtroom. Following the incident, armed police have been deployed in the court. Sources said after Friday’s incident, police have started frisking persons entering the SDJM court.

ROURKELA: Timely intervention by a cop deployed in the sub-divisional judicial magistrate (SDJM) court here foiled the self-immolation bid by a woman on Friday. Berhampur SP Sarvana Vivek M said at around 11.45 am, one Jharana Swain (30) of Hugulapata village in Kukudakhandi block, doused herself with petrol and attempted self-immolation on the SDJM court premises. However, constable Rashmi Ranjan Dash foiled her attempt with the help of a few eye-witnesses. The constable was deployed for the security of the SDJM, Berhampur after a man threatened the judge with a knife in the courtroom earlier this week. On being informed, Baidyanathpur police reached the spot and took Jharana from the court premises. A case was also registered in this connection. Sources said in September this year, Jharana had lodged a complaint with Sadar police accusing one Bapuni Sahu of raping her. She alleged that her husband Upendra Swain, who works in Hyderabad, was sending money to her through Bapuni’s bank account. Taking advantage of the situation, the accused raped her several times and even threatened to kill her when she tried to avoid him. Basing on Jharana’s complaint, police arrested Bapuni. After the accused managed to get bail and was released from jail, Jharana shifted to a rented house in Biswanathnagar within Gosaninuagaon police limits apprehending threat to her life. On November 14, Jharana lodged another complaint with Gosaninuagaon police alleging that Bapuni along with Jhunu Sahu and Narayana Sasmal reached her house and threatened her to withdraw the case registered in Sadar police station. When she refused, Bapuni and Narayana allegedly raped her inside the house while Jhunu kept a watch outside. On basis of the complaint, Bapuni was again arrested by police. While he is currently in jail, police are yet to nab his accomplices Narayana and Jhunu. Apprehending danger to her life, Jharana reportedly approached police for protection. When her request fell on deaf ears, she tried to immolate herself. On November 28, a man armed with knife tried to attack the SDJM in the courtroom. Following the incident, armed police have been deployed in the court. Sources said after Friday’s incident, police have started frisking persons entering the SDJM court.