Dharmendra Pradhan for peaceful solution to Mahima row

Published: 03rd December 2022 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2022 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Pradhan at Mahimagadi temple in Joranda on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan met the heads of Bakuladhari and Kaupunidhari sects on Friday and discussed the temple demolition incident. He urged leaders of both the sects to hold discussion on the issue and find an amicable solution regarding the same. Highlighting the essence of Mahima dharma, he spoke on its impact on the world.

“Mahima dharma and Santh Bhima Bhoi’s preachings have impacted not only India but also the world. It is our duty to preserve the Mahima dharma for the next generation,” he said.On November 23, the district administration had demolished five temples belonging to the Kaupunidhari sect following a dispute between Bakuladhari and Kaupunidhari sects over ownership of a piece of land at Mahimagadi.

The union minister also attended the annual function of the Saraswati Sishu Mandir there and inaugurated the Atal Tinkering Laboratory.

“The laboratory has become a medium of education and skill development for the students. The purpose of this laboratory is to nurture the talents and creativity and instill scientific mentality among the children through the National Education Policy,” Pradhan said.

