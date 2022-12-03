MIO 3.0: Odisha gets proposals of Rs 8.9 lakh crore in two days

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government received 180 letters of intent with an investment value of over Rs 1.7 lakh crore on the second day of the flagship Make-in-Odisha conclave 2022 on Friday.

The state has received 325 proposals worth Rs 8.9 lakh crore in last two days. As many as 145 proposals with investment intents of Rs 7.26 lakh crore were received on Thursday. The overall investment would generate employment for around seven lakh people, including 3.78 lakh from the intents received on Day 2.

The sectors that attracted investors during the day included metal, ancillary and metal downstream, power and renewable energy, chemical and plastics, information technology, agriculture and food processing and agri-business.

Maximum 46 have evinced interest to invest in mineral, metal, ancillary and downstream (Rs 78,000 crore), 43 in agriculture and food processing (Rs 3,500 crore), 24 in information technology (Rs 6,000 crore), 22 in power and renewable energy (Rs 51,000 crore), 17 in chemical and plastics (Rs 29,000 crore), nine in textile, apparel and garment (Rs 2,100 crore), five in agri-marketing and 14 in agri-businesses (Rs 650 crore).

Principal secretary of Industries department Hemant Sharma said the second day of the summit saw more number of intents and more employment opportunities with less capital investment as compared to the first day. “For a state like Odisha, such units with less capital investment are the need of the hour as these sectors are employment intensive and the intents have high grounding rate. We are expecting more investments in these sectors in the coming days as many potential investors are yet to go through the new industrial policy that offers many sops and incentives,” he said.

Apart from the investment commitments, four ground-breaking ceremonies were held and four new plants were inaugurated. The projects attracted an overall investment commitment of Rs 4,423.51 crore with employment for 14,270 people.

