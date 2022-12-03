Home States Odisha

Padampur bypoll: In campaign trail after three years, Naveen tears into BJP

The BJD supremo says he will take the fight from ‘Palli to Dilli”

Published: 03rd December 2022 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2022 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik waves to the crowd at a rally in Padampur | Express

By Express News Service

PADAMPUR/BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday launched an all-out attack on BJP-led Central government, accusing it of anti-tribal policies and misleading people with distortion of truth. Hitting the campaign trail in Padampur assembly segment - for the first time physically in three years - the BJD supremo said he will take the fight from ‘Palli to Dilli” (from village till Delhi) to protect the interests of people of the state.

His speech was in marked departure from the past as he took on opposition leaders individually when he responded to their allegations while canvassing for BJD candidate Barsha Singh Bariha in various parts of Padampur.

BJP leaders including two Union ministers came in for sharp criticism from the chief minister over the issues of railway link to Padampur and delay in payment of crop insurance scheme to the farmers during his public meetings at Jharbandh, Paikmal and Padampur.

He referred to the assertion of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishaw regarding the Bargarh-Nuapada railway line and asked: “Will you please tell us how the railway line will come up? Through which villages will it pass? Where will be the station and the bridges? And how much land is required villagewise?” In a manner quite uncharacteristic of him, he asked, further, “Have you conducted a survey? Have you prepared a DPR? Have you applied for requisition of land with state government? Stop misleading the people of Padampur”.

The chief minister came down heavily on BJP accusing it of misleading people on the issue of delay in payment of crop insurance to the farmers. Though the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojna (PMFBY) is a central scheme, the state government also contributes 50 per cent of the premium amounting to Rs 630 crore.

He lashed out at the BJP leaders stating, “Claims were stuck with the Centre for over 18 months but they (the Centre) woke up from deep slumber within just 48 hours after the farmers of Padampur prevented their (BJP) candidate from filing nomination. Till now, many have not got  the insurance amount.”

Naveen tears into BJP in Padampur

Reiterating that he believed in work and not words, Naveen announced Padampur will be accorded district status by the end of 2023 and assured input subsidy of `200 crore will be paid once of the model code of conduct is lifted.

He targeted the Centre for imposing 18 per cent GST on kendu leaf trade which hit poor tribals. Stating that Odisha is first in the country to grant bonus on kendu leaves, he accused the Centre of shedding crocodile tears for the workers. The party supremo also condemned the BJP leaders for their defamatory remarks against Barsha, BJD’s woman candidate in Padampur.

