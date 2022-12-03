Home States Odisha

Raikia police books Gopalpur IIC for ‘torture in custody’

On Thursday, Sumant along with his wife Subhadra met Kandhamal SP Vineet Agrawal and narrated his ordeal.

Representational image of custodial torture.

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Kandhamal’s Raikia police on Friday registered a case against Gopalpur IIC Srikant Khamari for allegedly torturing a man in custody. The IIC has been shifted to Berhampur police headquarters. The additional SP of Berhampur has been directed to investigate the allegation, said IG, southern range Satyabrata Bhoi.

Sources said a police team from Gopalpur reached Raikia in a private vehicle late in the night on November 27. The cops forcibly whisked away one Sumant Sahu of Raikia from his house and took him to Gopalpur police station where he was allegedly tortured. Sumant reportedly sustained injuries and was admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital the next day.

On Thursday, Sumant along with his wife Subhadra met Kandhamal SP Vineet Agrawal and narrated his ordeal. Subhadra reportedly told the SP that her husband had borrowed Rs 4 lakh from one Smrutirekha Sahu of Raikia on interest. Sumant later paid the money with interest to Smrutirekha through PhonePe. However, the loan agreement remained with Smrutirekha.

On basis of the agreement, Smrutirekha allegedly asked Sumant to pay the total loan amount again. When he refused, Smrutirekha took help of the Gopalpur IIC. After being directed by the IIC, Gopalpur police picked up Sumant and tortured him in custody, alleged Subhadra.

The Kandhamal SP directed Sumant to lodge a complaint in this regard with Raikia police. Accordingly, he filed an FIR basing on which a case was registered against Srikant and Smrutirekha, said Raikia IIC Ramakant Patra.

Berhampur SP Sarvana Vivek M said the additional SP has been directed to submit his investigation report within five days. Action will be initiated on the basis of the report. IIC of Arjipalli Marine police SP Dash has been posted to Gopalpur in place of Khamari.

