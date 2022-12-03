ULB action plans on urban amenities to get Naveen's nod

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will approve ULB-wise action plans for their implementation under Mukta, a state-funded flagship scheme, to ensure basic amenities in 2,055 wards of 115 urban local bodies in the state.

Sources said the Housing and Urban Development department has also geared up to open offices in 2,055 wards of the state from January 26, 2023. Officials said Housing and Urban Development secretary G Mathivathanan during a review meeting of the projects asked ULBs to submit action plans for 2023-24 by December 15 without fail.

The ULBs have been reportedly asked to ensure the action plans are demand driven and must include low-cost, technically feasible, sustainable and labour-oriented works. Focus should be laid on creation of ward-wise basic amenities for both slum and non-slum areas basing on availability of government land. The department secretary has also advised the ULBs to ensure land clearance before preparation of plan and estimates of the proposed projects.

The civic bodies have also been asked to ensure involvement of existing ward-level and ULB-level committees in suitable projects. They have also been asked to complete identification of potential Mission Shakti Groups/SDAs as implementing agencies of the Mukta projects.

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will approve ULB-wise action plans for their implementation under Mukta, a state-funded flagship scheme, to ensure basic amenities in 2,055 wards of 115 urban local bodies in the state. Sources said the Housing and Urban Development department has also geared up to open offices in 2,055 wards of the state from January 26, 2023. Officials said Housing and Urban Development secretary G Mathivathanan during a review meeting of the projects asked ULBs to submit action plans for 2023-24 by December 15 without fail. The ULBs have been reportedly asked to ensure the action plans are demand driven and must include low-cost, technically feasible, sustainable and labour-oriented works. Focus should be laid on creation of ward-wise basic amenities for both slum and non-slum areas basing on availability of government land. The department secretary has also advised the ULBs to ensure land clearance before preparation of plan and estimates of the proposed projects. The civic bodies have also been asked to ensure involvement of existing ward-level and ULB-level committees in suitable projects. They have also been asked to complete identification of potential Mission Shakti Groups/SDAs as implementing agencies of the Mukta projects.