Bandh hits dispatch of coal in Talcher

By Express News Service

TALCHER: The bandh call given by the local BJD unit over the death of an under trial doctor in Angul jail has affected production and dispatch of coal in Talcher. While normal life continued as usual, operations at coal mines remain affected due to the bandh over the last two days. An official said all eight mines in the region have been shut by protestors. Production of 7 lakh tonne coal has been hit due to the strike. However, no untoward incident has yet been reported during the bandh, he added.A 72-year-old under trial doctor Pyarimohan Pradhan, suffering from cardiac issues, diabetes and hypertension died at the Angul district headquarters hospital on Thursday night. Dr Pradhan was arrested by Talcher police on November 8 for allegedly outraging the modesty of a minor girl in his clinic on November 7.Pradhan served at Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) as a paediatrician and after retirement had opened a clinic.