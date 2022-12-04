Home States Odisha

Bandh hits dispatch of coal in Talcher

While normal life continued as usual, operations at coal mines remain affected due to the bandh over the last two days.

Published: 04th December 2022 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2022 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

Coal Mining

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

TALCHER: The bandh call given by the local BJD unit over the death of an under trial doctor in Angul jail has affected production and dispatch of coal in Talcher. While normal life continued as usual, operations at coal mines remain affected due to the bandh over the last two days. An official said all eight mines in the region have been shut by protestors.

Production of 7 lakh tonne coal has been hit due to the strike. However, no untoward incident has yet been reported during the bandh, he added.A 72-year-old under trial doctor Pyarimohan Pradhan, suffering from cardiac issues, diabetes and hypertension died at the Angul district headquarters hospital on Thursday night.

Dr Pradhan was arrested by Talcher police on November 8 for allegedly outraging the modesty of a minor girl in his clinic on November 7.Pradhan served at Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) as a paediatrician and after retirement had opened a clinic.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Talcher
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | PTI)
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp